Pune: PMPML Takes Tough Action; Suspends 36, Notices Issued To 142 Employees |

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML)'s new Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Sachindra Pratap Singh took a stringent stance against behavioral issues, suspending 36 employees for absenteeism, and terminating 2 others. Notices were served to 142 employees, taking into account their past records.

36 employees, including 30 conductors and 6 drivers, were suspended, while 2 drivers and one employee from the workshop department were set to be dismissed. These measures were implemented to prioritize passenger-oriented service and reduce inconvenience for commuters.

PMPML has been facing criticism for increased breakdowns, with a total of 1,862 breakdowns reported in June, including 682 which occurred in PMPML-owned buses and 1,180 reported in leased buses.

In May alone, there were an average of 61 breakdowns reported daily. Out of the total 1,899 breakdown incidents, 722 occurred in PMPML-owned buses, while 1,187 were reported in leased buses.

In April, the total breakdown incidents were 1,614. Of these, 647 breakdowns occurred in PMPML-owned buses, while 967 were reported in leased buses. In March, a total of 1,270 breakdowns were reported, with 686 breakdowns in PMPML-owned buses and 584 breakdowns in leased buses.

Pravasi Din Initiative

After the appointment of the new CMD, PMPML started undertaking new initiatives, including the introduction of "Pravasi Din" to address passenger concerns and enhance service quality. The organization aimed to improve service and ensure employee discipline through these actions, under the leadership of Sachindra Pratap Singh.

During the inaugural 'Pravasi Divas' held at all depots, PMPML received 37 complaints and 14 feedback notes from citizens. To facilitate this process, a designated officer was assigned to each depot to collect and address the concerns raised by commuters.

'Pravasi Divas' was scheduled to occur on the second and fourth Fridays of every month, enabling individuals to provide their complaints or feedback directly at the depots. In cases where commuters were unable to attend during these hours, they were encouraged to visit the PMPML headquarters at Swargate at any convenient time.