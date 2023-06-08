Pune: PMPML Resumes Night Buses On 5 Routes |

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has resumed 'Ratrani' services/night services on five routes due to increasing passenger demand. This decision aims to address the concerns of passengers arriving from outside Pune who often face issues with high taxi fares and potential harassment.

The buses will operate on the following routes with a frequency of one bus per hour:

Katraj to Shivajinagar via Swargate, Shanipar, and Manpa Bhawan

Katraj to Pune Station via Swargate, Nana Peth, and Rasta Peth

Hadapsar to Swargate via Vaiduvadi, Ramtekdi, and Pulgate

Hadapsar to Pune Station via Pulgate, Bombay Garage, and Westend Talkies

Pune Station to NDA 10 Number Gate via Nana Peth, Lakshmi Road, and Deccan Corner

Furthermore, the bus route from Manpa Bhawan to Mhalunge Gaon has been extended to Padle Chowk, passing through Pune University, Baner Gaon, Mhalunge Gaon, and onwards to Padle Chowk.