Pune: PMPML Fines 619 Ticketless Passengers, Collects ₹3 Lakh In Just 8 Days |

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) officials have collected ₹3,09,500 in fines from 619 ticketless passengers within just eight days, from September 23 to September 30.

As per information shared by PMPML on X (formerly Twitter), the fines collected were as follows: ₹42,500 on September 23, ₹32,500 on September 24, ₹54,000 on September 25, ₹48,000 on September 26, ₹40,500 on September 27, ₹28,500 on September 28, ₹42,000 on September 29, and ₹21,500 on September 30.

PMPML said that each ticketless passenger was fined ₹500, which cumulatively amounted to an income of ₹3,09,500.

Earlier this month, PMPML introduced cashless transactions. They have successfully integrated a QR-based payment system into all their ticketing machines. This technology enables commuters to conveniently purchase bus tickets through online payments. Passengers can simply scan the QR code on the conductor's ticketing machine, eliminating the need for disputes with conductors over loose change.