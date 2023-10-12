Pune: PMPML Announces Diwali Bonuses For Employees |

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has announced Diwali bonuses for all its employees. The decision comes in recognition of their unwavering dedication to providing excellent service to the citizens.

Under the resolution passed by the Board of Directors on Thursday, employees will receive a congratulatory grant equivalent to 8.33% of their Basic Pay and Dearness Allowance. Additionally, a bonus amount of Rs. 21,000 will be granted to each employee before the Diwali festival.

