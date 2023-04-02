Pune: PMC's used plastic bottle collection drive concludes | Pixabay

The Pune Municipal Corporation received huge repose for its used plastic bottles collection drive. The drive concluded on April 2.

The prizes of sports bicycles, smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, smart TV, water purifier, open gym set, colour printer and electric bikes to the winners of this competition organized in collaboration with Cummins India. The result will be declared online.

Launched in February, the civic body extended the competition to collect used plastic bottles from around the city till April 2, after getting a good response. The earlier deadline for the drive was February 26.

The PMC organised this competition for creating awareness among citizens on the harmful impact of the accumulation of plastic waste in the surroundings.

The competition was aimed at mobilizing citizens by collecting plastic waste (PET bottles) and top-performing collectors will be rewarded suitably in different categories across 15 wards of the PMC. The plastic waste was collected twice a week (Saturday and Sunday) at selected Kothis of 15 wards.