 Pune: PMC's Road Maintenance Van Travels Long Distance In Reverse Without Driver In Hadapsar; Watch Dramatic Video
This incident has raised concerns about what could have happened if there were people on the road

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, August 06, 2024, 06:53 PM IST
A dramatic video from Pune's Hadapsar area went viral on social media on Tuesday.

In the video, a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) road maintenance van is seen going in reverse for a long distance during nighttime, finally colliding with the road divider.

Interestingly, there was no driver in the van.

