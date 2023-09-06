Pune: PMC To Establish Special Food Zones To Ensure Safety, Convenience & Curb Illegal Street Vendors; Citizens Give Heads Up

The Pune city government has decided to assign special areas for selling food to prevent problems caused by illegal street vendors. | File

The Pune city government has decided to assign special areas for selling food to prevent problems caused by illegal street vendors. They took the decision during a meeting so that people stay away from illegally taking over public spaces. These food zones will be set up within a month, and the vendors who work there will get a permit to sell food.



The reason behind this decision is to keep people safe because previously there has been cases where gas cylinders exploded at such stalls. The Anti-Encroachment department will soon look around the city to find the right locations to create these food zones. The officials believe that this will make it easier for street food vendors to do their job efficiently.



A PMC official mentioned that they will continue taking action against illegal street vendors, and the legal ones will be moved to these special food zones.

Residents and vendors in win-win situation

Several local residents shared their thoughts on this initiative:

Ramesh Kumar, a longtime Pune resident, said, "I'm relieved to hear about these food zones. It's about time we had a safer and more organized way to enjoy street food. This will also help decongest our streets."



Meera Deshpande, another resident, added, "As a mother, I always worried about the safety of my kids when they wanted to eat street food. This move by the government is a step in the right direction for our peace of mind."



Rajesh Patil, a local business owner, commented, "Street food is an integral part of our culture, and this decision seems like a win-win. It keeps our traditions alive while ensuring public safety."



Nisha Gupta, a college student, shared her excitement, saying, "I can't wait for these food zones to open. It will make hanging out with friends and enjoying street food much easier and safer."



A local resident, Priya Sharma, shared her thoughts on the matter, saying, "I think it's a good idea to have dedicated food zones. It will not only ensure our safety but also make it more convenient to find delicious street food without the chaos of vendors blocking the streets."



The PMC official also emphasized their commitment to ongoing measures against illegal hawkers and street vendors, reaffirming that authorized vendors will be relocated to the designated food zones.

