 Pune: PMC Removes Pandals Of 22 Mandals Due to Non-Compliance with Dismantling Timelines
To address encroachments, a dedicated effort has been launched, and notices are in the process of being issued to those who did not adhere to the deadline for removing the pandal setup.

Monday, October 02, 2023, 08:14 PM IST
Following the conclusion of Ganeshotsav in Pune, 22 Ganeshotsav mandal pandals were removed for not complying with the prescribed timeframe provided by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for dismantling their setups.

Madhav Jagtap, Deputy Commissioner of the Encroachment/Illegal Construction Removal Department at PMC, oversaw these actions. This year, Pune had 3,865 registered mandals for the festival, which concluded with Visarjan on September 28. To address encroachments, a dedicated effort has been launched, and notices are in the process of being issued to those who did not adhere to the deadline for removing the pandal setup.

