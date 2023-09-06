Pune: PMC Plans To Relocate BRT Bus Stops To Sase Traffic Congestion | FP

In a bid to alleviate traffic congestion and improve commuting conditions for residents, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced plans to relocate the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) stops along a 3.5-kilometre stretch from Fatima Nagar to Ravi Darshan Society on Hadapsar Road.



This decision comes after a thorough inspection of the area by Additional Commissioner Vikas Dhakane, along with officials from Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), the PMC road department, and the traffic police. The move aims to streamline traffic flow, enhance pedestrian safety, and provide a more efficient transportation experience for the citizens of Pune.



Sudhir Chavan, Executive Engineer of the PMC road department, shed light on the proposed changes. "The plan involves lowering the level of the bus stops and relocating them, creating a dedicated bus lane. The bus stops will be positioned approximately 100 meters from the traffic signals. This decision was prompted by the growing traffic congestion and difficulties faced by elderly pedestrians while crossing the road," he explained.

Read Also Pune: Illegal Parking On Kalyani Nagar Footpaths Irks Residents

Chavan further said that the decision to undertake these changes was made following requests from local representatives and citizens, and after concerned officers visited the site. The alterations will affect a 3.5 to 4-kilometer stretch between Swargate and Hadapsar Road, from Fatima Nagar to Ravi Darshan. Additionally, the level of cycle tracks will be reduced as part of this initiative.



Former corporator Yogesh Sasane drew attention to the need to widen the Hadapsar-Vaiduwadi Road during a recent visit by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. This has made the PMC take a decision and on pilot basis the relocation of the Vaiduwadi BRTS bus stop.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)