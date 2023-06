Pune: PMC launches WhatsApp chatbot |

The Pune Municipal Corporation has launched a WhatsApp chatbot platform. The new initiative aims to provide convenient access to various services offered by the civic body.

By simply messaging the designated number, 8888251001, residents can now avail themselves of a wide range of services through the WhatsApp chatbot. This innovative approach is expected to streamline communication between citizens and the municipality, making it easier to access important information and services.