Pune: PMC Extends Property Tax Deadline |

Due to a technical problem faced by Pune residents while paying property tax on July 31, the date for property tax exemption has been extended until August 2. This extension grants citizens the opportunity to avail the discount on property tax payments until 12:00 PM on August 2.

Additionally, the lottery scheme's deadline has also been extended until the same date and time. This decision aims to provide relief to citizens who encountered difficulties during the initial payment period.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)