Pune: PMC Enforces 40-Foot Height Limit for Mandaps, Eco-Friendly Norms for Ganeshotsav Mandals in 2024 | -

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has simplified the process for Ganeshotsav Mandap and Welcome Arch permissions by extending the validity of permits issued in 2019 for an additional five years. As a result, license holders from 2019 will not need to reapply for new permits for this year's festivities.

For Ganesh Mandals requiring new permissions or those needing to relocate their 2019 setups, a single window scheme has been introduced. This scheme will be implemented at the respective police stations, forming a joint initiative between the PMC and Pune City Police.

Mandals planning to set up new pavilions or make changes to previously approved locations must follow the procedures outlined in 2019 to obtain fresh permissions. The PMC has confirmed that no extra license fees will be applied for these cases.

Guidelines have also been established by the PMC for the construction and setup of Ganeshotsav mandaps:

The height of the Utsav Mandap must not exceed 40 feet. If a taller structure is required, the concerned Mandal must provide a stability certificate from a licensed structural engineer to ensure the structure's safety.

Adjacent roads must be kept clear for emergency vehicles. All structures, including pavilions and arches, must not obstruct pathways designated for emergency access.

Ganesha idols should preferably be made from eco-friendly materials like shadu clay. The festival must comply with the Pollution Control Act and adhere to guidelines issued by the Maharashtra State Government's Environment Department.

Mandals are responsible for dismantling all pavilions, arches, brick constructions, idols, and other materials from the road within three days after the festival ends. Any road damage, such as potholes, must be repaired using cement concrete to restore the area to its original state.

Mandals must adhere to all government regulations regarding noise pollution during the festival.

Dr Rajendra Bhosle, Commissioner of the Pune Municipal Corporation, and Somnath Bankar, Head of the Anti-Encroachment Department, have requested that all Ganeshotsav Mandals display their 2019 or newly obtained permits on the facade of the mandap or arch, protected by a plastic coating.

This initiative aims to ensure the Ganeshotsav celebrations are more organized, environmentally friendly, and safe for the public.