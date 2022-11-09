Pune: PMC acts against Rooftop restaurants in Baner Balewadi

e-Paper Get App
Nozia SayyedUpdated: Wednesday, November 09, 2022, 02:34 PM IST
Pune Municipal Corporation | Twitter
Pune: Pune municipal corporation’s (PMC) anti-encroachment department took an action against rooftop restaurants in areas located in Baner and Balewadi on Saturday.

The civic body demolished over an area of 6400 square feet. The action was taken against restaurants named Hotel Vintage, 7 rooftop hotel, Hotel Basuri, Hotel Soya Affairs, Hotel Rustle Nest in Baner and Balewadi area.

The anti encroachment department team that took the action and demolished the restaurants included executive engineer Yuvraj Deshmukh, executive engineer, Shrikant Waydande, J B Pawar and junior engineer Sangram Patil, Gangaprasad Dandime and Sandesh Kulawamode.

Pune 10-year-old is angel of life for Mumbai infant, 2 others
