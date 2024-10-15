Pune: Petrol Pump Operators Launch Indefinite Strike; Could Fuel Shortages Hit The City? | Video Screengrab

Petrol pump operators in Pune have launched an indefinite strike from Tuesday. Due to this, fuel tanks would be stopped from being sent to petroleum depots, potentially leading to fuel shortages in the city.

The Petrol Dealers' Association (PDA) claims that despite repeated complaints, faulty tender practices in fuel transportation are leading to increased fuel theft. With no action taken, the operators decided to proceed with the shutdown.

In an earlier release, the PDA said that the "oil companies have floated tenders with unviable rates, forcing dealers to sign blank documents/agreements. Many transporters who accepted these low rates have been involved in thefts, with 65% caught by police while trying to survive in this unfair system." "Oil companies are offering unreasonable rate bands without consulting the stakeholders. The safety of petroleum transportation is being taken for granted, putting the public at risk as companies disregard essential safety protocols," it added. "The association's repeated representations to curb thefts have been ignored. Over 10 theft cases have been reported in the last two years, with the most recent case a month ago where the Pune Police invoked MCOCA," the PDA further said.

Despite companies investing large sums in theft-proof systems like e-locking and vehicle tracking, thefts continue to occur, said the PDA. "This proves the negligence of company officers monitoring these systems, forcing the police to step in and act in the interest of public safety," it stated, adding that these officers "have been left unpunished, despite their major involvement in undermining the transportation of explosive substances like petrol and diesel." The organisation demanded that these officers be suspended and an investigation be launched against them.

The PDA also demanded the scrapping of the "unviable" tenders and "the publication of new ones with fair rates, viable for the safe transport of hazardous materials like petrol and diesel."

The organisation also stated that they have informed the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, local administration, and oil companies about this agitation. "Therefore, it is the primary responsibility of the oil companies to ensure that petrol and diesel are delivered to pumps in proper quantity, quality, and on time, to avoid public inconvenience," it added.

Reportedly, there are 900 petrol pumps in Pune.