Pune: Parents Sound Alarm Over Dilapidated Anganwadi In Visharantwadi

The deteriorating condition of an Anganwadi in Vishrantwadi has sparked significant concerns and prompted urgent calls for action from parents. With the impending monsoon season, the dilapidated state of the building poses a grave risk, including the potential collapse of its roof.



Expressing deep worry, Meena Patil, a concerned resident, stressed, "The authorities can no longer ignore this dire situation. Our children's lives are at stake, and their well-being must be given utmost priority."



"With the onset of the monsoon season, the building faces an imminent risk of roof collapse. This poses a grave danger to the boys and girls who rely on the Anganwadi for their education and well-being," added one Parent.

PMC assures action

Another parent emphasized the alarming state of the educational facility, citing the absence of benches for children, leaky roofs, and damp walls, which create a distressing environment. She expressed their dismay at the administration's apparent disregard for this critical issue, despite education being the cornerstone of a nation's future.

Chandrasen Nagtilak, Assistant Commissioner of the Yerawada Regional Office, assured that prompt action would be taken. "We have received the letter and will promptly assess the condition of the Anganwadi building and structure. If funds are available, we will initiate the repair process," he told FPJ.

