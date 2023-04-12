Pune: Over 2 lakh kg silk cocoons produced in district in 2022-23 | @info_Pune /Twitter

Over 2 lakh kg of raw silk cocoons were produced in Pune district in one year, as per the information shared by Pune district information office. The production has increaded by 40,599 kg this year.

In the year 2022-23, 226 farmers planted mulberry on an area of 241 acres and in the current year, 2,18,414 kg of silk cocoons have been produced.

Silk rearing is one of the quickest ways to make money because this farming activity has a short cycle (15 days) and the gains are immediate. Silkworms need no fancy equipment or large lands to grow. The Sericulture industry creates value for silkworm seed producers, farmers/rearers, reelers, twisters, weavers, spinners of silk waste, traders, etc.

