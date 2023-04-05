Pune: One man dies due to COVID-19 in Pimpri Chinchwad, active tally at 761

Representational Image | FPJ

The active tally of the Pune district came down to 761 on Wednesday from 771 on Tuesday, said the state health department. On Sunday the district recorded 766 active cases.

Out of the two deaths in Maharashtra, one death was reported from Pimpri-Chinchwad industrial town in the Pune district, said the bulletin. This is the fourth death from March 11 in the district. Two more deaths were reported on March 31 and April 2.

With the addition of 569 new cases in the last 24 hours, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 81,46,870, the department said in a bulletin.

Maharashtra's coronavirus fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

The health department said 485 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,94,545 and leaving the state with an active caseload of 3,874.

It said 9,002 new coronavirus tests were conducted in Maharashtra, pushing up their overall count to 8,66,64,387.

