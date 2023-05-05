Pune: OLF partners with ZP to improve education in government primary schools | PTI

Sanjay Dalmia, the founder of Open Links Foundation (OLF), has partnered with Pune Zilla Parishad to implement the Acharya Vinoba Bhave programme in Pune District, aimed at improving the quality of education in government primary schools.

OLF worked closely with the District Education Department and the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) to design and implement several key programs, including the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Improvement Programme and the School Improvement Programme, among others.

Over 11,000 teachers are actively participating on the Vinoba platform, and approximately 3,500 schools participated in the FLN programme, with about 150 students. About 8% of students showed at least one level of improvement in their skills.

The program's approach focused on engagement and adoption, leading to bottom-up adoption. It connects the entire delivery chain of education, and teachers and cluster heads are recognised each month to boost their motivation.

Since its launch in April 2021, the Vinoba programme has been rolled out in four other districts in Maharashtra, benefiting over 12,500 schools and 40,000 teachers. Pune Zilla Parishad's CEO has stated that the Vinoba programme has been instrumental in rolling out educational initiatives and programs, breaking resistance, and garnering support from teachers and middle management.