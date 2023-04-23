 Pune office vacancy levels rise to 16.7% in Q1 2023: Colliers
While Delhi-NCR, Pune and Hyderabad saw an increase in vacancy levels, Chennai witnessed a sharp decline.

AgenciesUpdated: Sunday, April 23, 2023, 03:43 PM IST
article-image
Pune office vacancy levels rise to 16.7% in Q1 2023: Colliers | pxhere

According to Colliers India's recent report on the office market, Pune witnessed a rise in vacancy levels of office spaces from 16.2% in October-December 2022 to 16.7% in the first quarter of 2023.

However, the new supply was in line with current demand, resulting in stable vacancy levels across six major cities.

While Delhi-NCR, Pune and Hyderabad saw an increase in vacancy levels, Chennai witnessed a sharp decline.

The vacancy levels of office space in Mumbai and Bengaluru remained by and large stable, the data showed.

"At a time when occupiers are delaying decision-making on leasing office spaces amidst continued economic uncertainties, the office market witnessed signs of stability in Q1 2023 with the vacancy levels remaining intact at 16.4% compared to the previous quarter," said Peush Jain, Managing Director, Office services, India, Colliers.

Going ahead, Jain expected demand and supply to move in unison, keeping the vacancy and rental levels rangebound.

"The latter part of 2023 may see signs of strong recovery provided the recessionary concerns lessen in the beginning of the second half of 2023," he said.

