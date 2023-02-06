e-Paper Get App
Pune: No water supply tomorrow due to repair works; check list of areas to be affected

PMC has declared a water cut in the areas of Pune Cantonment, Wanowrie, State Reserve Police Force and Bharat Forge Company.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 06, 2023, 06:07 PM IST
Representative Photo
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has declared a water cut in the areas of Pune Cantonment, Wanowrie, State Reserve Police Force and Bharat Forge Company for Tuesday, February 7th.

Areas to be affected

The Pune Municipal Corporation's water department has announced that due to pipeline repairs near Shinde Chhatri in Wanowrie on Tuesday, water supply in neighboring areas may be impacted and receive low pressure on Wednesday. The affected locations include Camp, Cantonment, Command Hospital, Wanowrie, SRPF, Kalu Bai Temple on Solapur Road, Sopanbaug, Udaybaug, Dobarwadi, BT Kawade Road, Bharat Forge Company, and Ghorpadi.

