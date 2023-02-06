Pune: No water supply tomorrow due to repair works; check list of areas to be affected

Representative Photo

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has declared a water cut in the areas of Pune Cantonment, Wanowrie, State Reserve Police Force and Bharat Forge Company for Tuesday, February 7th.

Areas to be affected

The Pune Municipal Corporation's water department has announced that due to pipeline repairs near Shinde Chhatri in Wanowrie on Tuesday, water supply in neighboring areas may be impacted and receive low pressure on Wednesday. The affected locations include Camp, Cantonment, Command Hospital, Wanowrie, SRPF, Kalu Bai Temple on Solapur Road, Sopanbaug, Udaybaug, Dobarwadi, BT Kawade Road, Bharat Forge Company, and Ghorpadi.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)