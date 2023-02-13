Pune: No water supply on Feb 15, 16 due to maintenance work, check areas to be affected

Representative Image

Pune: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken up the work of flow meters in various areas of the city. To carry out the work, PMC will close the water supply in the areas on February 15 and 16. PMC has appealed to the people to use the water judiciously and store as per the requirement.

The areas which will have no water on Wednesday include Sanas pumping station which includes Narhe, Dhayari Manas area, Dhayari Khandoba temple area lane no. B-10 to B-14.

Under the Chaturshringi GSR inlet flow meter 1200mm, Siporex Khadki line 250 MM the areas of Bopodi, Angal park, Khadki, Sahara hotel, Rajbhavan, Panchvati, Aundh, Khadki Ammunition Factory and Abhimanshree society.

Under GSR Padmavati include Bibvewadi, Upper Indira and Super nagar, Sambhajinagar, Kashinath Patil nagar, Lower Indranagar, Chintamaninagar, State Bank nagar, Lake town, Gangadham, Bibvewadi, Kondhwa road, Vidyasagar Colony, Salisbury Park, Maharshinagar, Dias Plot, Market Yard, Dhanakwadi, Gulabnagar, Chaintyanagar, Tajai Colony.

Under New Cantonment Water purification centre and Ramtekdi Kharadi Noble Hospital areas like Sasanenagar, Kale Borate Nagar, Hadapsar gaothan, Gliding centre, Phursungi, sayyednagar, Satavwadi, Indraprastha, Magarpatta, Wanwadi, CHandannagar, Kharadi, Ramtekdi, Malwadi, Bhosale Garden , 15 no. Akashwani, Laxmi colony, Mahadev nagar and Magarpatta.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)