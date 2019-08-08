Pune: No rain, yet flooded

Pune: It has not been raining but Indapur taluka, Pune, is flooded. Several villages are submerged because the rivers Bhima and Nira have breached their banks.

Following the release of waters of Ujani dam into the Bhima river, villages in the vicinity have flooded and lines of communication have snapped. There is no connection between Shri Kshetra Nira-Narsingpur and Pune and Solapur.

Currently, Ujani dam has a stock of 160,000 cusecs of water, while 170,000 cusecs has been released into the Bhima, resulting in flooding. Narsingpur, home of the Laxmi-Narsimha temple, is situated at the confluence of Bhima and Nira rivers and has practically turned into an islet.

The deity of the Nira-Narsingpur temple is the family deity of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The holy shrine, which sees footfalls of 17,000 pilgrims every year, was allocated Rs 8.96 crore for renovation by the state archaeological department in 2017.

Authorities have declared a flood situation in the areas around the Bhima and Nira and made adequate arrangements for relief.