Pune: NFDC-NFAI Calls For Donations To Digitise And Restore Films

The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC)-National Film Archive of India (NFAI) is actively seeking funds through sponsorships and donations to carry out film digitisation and restoration projects.

Prithul Kumar, Managing Director of NFDC-NFAI, issued a statement inviting corporate entities, philanthropists, and state governments to participate in preserving India's rich cinematic heritage.

These film digitisation and restoration efforts, funded by donations, will complement the ongoing work of the National Film Heritage Mission (NFHM) currently underway at NFAI, explained Kumar.

Meanwhile, in recognition of their support, donors will receive credit in the opening credits of the restored and digitised films, as well as a commemorative memento acknowledging their contribution to film preservation.

Reportedly, film digitisation costs approximately ₹2.66 lakh per film (120 minutes), while restoration expenses amount to roughly ₹27.40 lakh per film.

