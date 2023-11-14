Pune News: Trio Arrested For Shooting Gold Trader Multiple Times On BT Kawade Road | Representational Image

The Wanwadi police have arrested three bike-borne assailants who shot a gold trader on BT Kawade Road in Pune on Wednesday (November 8) night while he was heading home with his father on their two-wheeler.

The trio has been identified as Bilal Ahmed Asad Ali Tyagi (34), Honey Jor Valmiki (26), and Sagar Rajkumar (26). Three pistols were seized from them. It's reported that they planned to escape to Dubai after acquiring the loot. Tyagi, the alleged mastermind, worked as a driver in a military canteen in Pune and orchestrated the entire attack.

Prateek Oswal suffered severe injuries in the incident. His father, Madanlal Oswal, had filed a complaint in this regard. The Oswals own Nakoda Jewellers in the Sayyednagar area of Hadapsar. After closing their shop on the night of November 8, they were en route to their residence in Mundhwa, carrying two tola gold ornaments and ₹10,000 in cash. When they reached Jaising Sasane Udyan on BT Kawde Road, three men on a motorcycle stopped them and attempted to snatch their bag. When Prateek resisted, he was shot in both legs and the face.

Reportedly, Tyagi had closely monitored the Oswals' daily routines and devised a plan after discovering their vulnerability. He acquired pistols from Delhi and fired two shots in the air to intimidate them. Following this, three bullets were fired at Prateek, with two striking his leg.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

