Pune News: Trans Activists Protest Against Nitesh Rane's Derogatory Remarks

Transgender Community | ANI

Pune: The political bigwigs have been trading barbs since Shiv Sena (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray called Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis a blot on Maharashtra politics. This triggered Fadnavis' partymen's venomous responses. In a particularly derogatory remark, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane referred to Uddhav Thackeray as 'hijra' and head of the community.

BJP leader Nitesh Rane's derogatory tweet

BJP leader Nitesh Rane shared a photoshopped photo of Uddhav Thackeray and called him a 'hijra' and a "stain on masculinity". These disparaging comments have sparked outrage particularly within the transgender community.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In protest, a group of trans activists gathered in front of Bundagarden Police station in Pune and demanded a case be filed against Rane. Leading the agitation are Shamibha Patil, State Coordinator of the Transgender Rights Struggle Committee, and Nikita Dal.

The community accused the police of attempting to suppress their protest, alleged they are reluctant to file a case against Rane.

Trans community says they will take action against him

Patil expressed concerns about the safety of their protesting colleagues and said the Pune Police shall be liable if any harm befalls them due to the same.

Prior to the protest, the activists issued a stern warning that they would take action against Nitesh Rane wherever he is seen. They emphasized their significance as voters and questioned whether they, as citizens of India, should be subjected to insults based on their gender identity. The activists challenged Rane to spend four days living with them to learn spontaneity and respectful communication.