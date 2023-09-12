Pune News: PMPML Introduces Cashless Ticketing Service From September 18 |

Pune: The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has taken a significant step towards modernizing its services by announcing a new cashless ticketing system for passengers. Starting from Monday, September 18, commuters will have the option to scan QR codes and make payments using Google Pay or Phone Pay, streamlining their travel experience.

This decision by PMPML is expected to bring considerable relief to passengers who have long faced the challenge of carrying exact change or dealing with the inconvenience of cash payments. While many services across various sectors have adopted online payment options, this is significant step by PMPML in public transportation system.

Adequate Measures Of Testing Taken Before Transition To Cashless Measures

PMPML has diligently prepared for this transition, conducting three rounds of rigorous testing to ensure the system's smooth operation. According to Sachindra Pratap Singh, the President of PMPML, this convenient service will be available to commuters starting Monday. The facility will be accessible through the existing e-ticket machines, making it easily accessible to all passengers.

Previously, PMPML relied on a cash-based ticketing system, leading to disputes between conductors and passengers over change, with complaints of conductors not returning pending change to passengers due to lack of change available with them. Additionally, this revealed instances of corruption within the ticketing process.