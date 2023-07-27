Pune News: Nightmare For Motorists As Potholes Plague City Roads During Monsoon | FPJ

Pune's roads have become a nightmare for motorists as the monsoon season arrives, bringing with it a deluge of potholes that cause distress and inconvenience to commuters. Despite claims by the road department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) about filling a significant number of potholes, the ground reality tells a different story.

According to the latest data provided by the PMC, they managed to fill 16,747 potholes between June 1 and July 26, with an additional 39 potholes addressed just on Wednesday. The road department insists that only 446 potholes remain to be filled out of a total of 17,193. However, with potholes still appearing on almost every road, citizens are questioning the effectiveness of the repair efforts.

Pune's Monsoon Misery: Battling Pothole Woes

To assure the public of well-maintained roads during this monsoon season, the municipal administration floated a tender of Rs 300 crore for the repair and maintenance of the city's road network. Unfortunately, with only 48 kilometers of roads completed so far, these promises seem far from reality.

The PMC's approach to tackle the pothole issue through tenders at the field office level with allocations of Rs 2 crore each has failed to yield the desired results. Citizens had hoped for some relief from the pothole menace, but the situation has worsened with the arrival of heavy rains.

Commissioner's Urgent Call for Action

Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar held a meeting with road department officials, urging them to address all potholes within seven days. Despite their attempts to expedite the process, many areas still suffer from potholes, raising questions about the efficacy of their efforts.

Additional Commissioner Vikas Dhakane assured citizens that the PMC is committed to resolving the pothole crisis promptly. However, with the monsoon season ongoing, the urgency to complete repairs and provide relief to commuters remains a top priority.

Struggling on Treacherous Roads

Meanwhile, motorists continue to navigate the treacherous roads, urging the authorities to expedite repairs and ensure safer commuting conditions. The need for timely action and effective solutions has never been more crucial to ease the burden on Pune's residents.

One resident, Priya, said, "It's incredibly frustrating to see the same potholes resurface every year. The authorities claim to have filled them, but the reality is quite different. It poses a significant risk to our safety, and it seems like there's no end to this issue."

Another resident, Rajesh, stated, "The condition of the roads is appalling. It's not just inconvenience; it's a matter of life and death. We pay taxes, and we expect better infrastructure. The authorities need to take this seriously and find a permanent solution."

The residents' sentiments echo the general sentiment across Pune as commuters continue to struggle with the treacherous road conditions. They are calling for urgent and effective measures to address the pothole crisis and ensure safer commuting for everyone.

