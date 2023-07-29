 Pune News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Kausarbaug; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Kausarbaug; Visuals Surface

Pune News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Kausarbaug; Visuals Surface

The number of injuries or casualties is not known yet.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 10:51 AM IST
article-image
Pune News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Kausarbaug; Visuals Surface | Screengrba

A massive fire broke out inn a garage and scrap dealer shop in Pune's Kausarbag road in Kondhwa area on Saturday morning. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The fire brigade has reached the spot and is trying to extinguish the fire. Visuals of the scene have surfaced online which shows the fire blazing through despite best efforts to douse it. A thick black smoke is seen emanating from the shop.

The number of injuries or casualties is not known yet.

This is breaking news, more details awaited

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Kausarbaug; Visuals Surface

Pune News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Kausarbaug; Visuals Surface

Maharashtra: ATS Reveals Identity Of 32-Year-Old Arrested For Sheltering Terrorists Scheming Blasts...

Maharashtra: ATS Reveals Identity Of 32-Year-Old Arrested For Sheltering Terrorists Scheming Blasts...

Pune: Chhatrapati Shahu School Students Share Sustainable Development Experiences After Germany...

Pune: Chhatrapati Shahu School Students Share Sustainable Development Experiences After Germany...

Pune: Magraj Rathi Appointed President Of Rajasthani Samaj Sangh

Pune: Magraj Rathi Appointed President Of Rajasthani Samaj Sangh

Two Accused Sent from Judicial Custody to NIA Custody on Light of New Info Linked to Pune ATS Case

Two Accused Sent from Judicial Custody to NIA Custody on Light of New Info Linked to Pune ATS Case