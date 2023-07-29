Pune News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Kausarbaug; Visuals Surface | Screengrba

A massive fire broke out inn a garage and scrap dealer shop in Pune's Kausarbag road in Kondhwa area on Saturday morning. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The fire brigade has reached the spot and is trying to extinguish the fire. Visuals of the scene have surfaced online which shows the fire blazing through despite best efforts to douse it. A thick black smoke is seen emanating from the shop.

The number of injuries or casualties is not known yet.

This is breaking news, more details awaited

