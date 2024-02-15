Pune News: Helmet Compulsory For Traffic Police On Motorbikes | Unsplash

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Shashikant Borate, issued a directive, mandating all traffic personnel to wear helmets while riding two-wheelers, effective from Thursday.

The traffic police branch, comprising 950 personnel, primarily commutes on two-wheelers. Borate emphasised the importance of complying with helmet regulations, stating, "The law mandates helmets for two-wheeler riders. However, it was observed that many of our police personnel were not adhering to this rule. Hence, we are enforcing the helmet requirement among our staff, officers, and constables."

Violators found riding without helmets will face a fine of ₹500 under the Central Motor Vehicle Act.

In a bid to raise awareness, the Pune Traffic Police took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to underscore the significance of helmet usage. They revealed that motorcyclists accounted for 57% of road crash fatalities in Pune between 2019 and 2022, resulting in the loss of 514 lives during this period.

In a creative initiative, the Pune Traffic Police shared images of popular superheroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, and Batman, donning helmets, alongside the message: "Doka vapra, helmet ghala" (Use your head, wear a helmet).

Since assuming office earlier this month, Pune Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has reiterated the mandatory nature of helmet usage in the city. Addressing the media, Kumar stressed, "Helmet use is compulsory, along with wearing seat belts, and strict enforcement will be implemented. Traffic violations such as wrong-side driving and riding triple-seat will be dealt with firmly."

Kumar made these remarks during a press conference following his takeover from outgoing Police Commissioner Retesh Kumaarr.