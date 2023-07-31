 Pune News: Elderly Woman Killed By PMPML Bus Driver In Hit-And-Run Case
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune News: Elderly Woman Killed By PMPML Bus Driver In Hit-And-Run Case

Pune News: Elderly Woman Killed By PMPML Bus Driver In Hit-And-Run Case

The elderly woman was in the process of crossing the road when the PMPML bus, allegedly speeding and disregarding traffic rules, ran into her, causing severe injuries to the victim.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Monday, July 31, 2023, 10:39 PM IST
article-image

Pune: A 77-year-old woman, Umabai Ranba Dhende, lost her life after being struck by a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus while attempting to cross the road near Saint Joseph School in Ghorpadi. The incident has raised concerns about road safety and the accountability of public transport drivers.

The elderly woman was in the process of crossing the road when the PMPML bus, allegedly speeding and disregarding traffic rules, ran into her, causing severe injuries to the victim. Shockingly, the bus driver involved in the accident fled the scene without rendering any aid or notifying the police.

Mundhwa police initiates investigation

The Mundhwa Police initiated an investigation to identify and apprehend the responsible driver who has been booked under Sections 304(a) and 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), pertaining to death caused by negligence and punishment for theft, respectively. The driver is also charged under Sections 177 and 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act, dealing with the failure to obey traffic rules and providing information about the accident, respectively.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Speeding Suburban Bus Hits Biker In Mhow
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: NCP And Congress Protest Against Sambhaji Bhide's Remarks On Mahatma Gandhi and Jyotiba Phule

Pune: NCP And Congress Protest Against Sambhaji Bhide's Remarks On Mahatma Gandhi and Jyotiba Phule

Pune News: Elderly Woman Killed By PMPML Bus Driver In Hit-And-Run Case

Pune News: Elderly Woman Killed By PMPML Bus Driver In Hit-And-Run Case

Pune Terror Suspects Case: ATS Recovers Chemicals, Lab Equipment Hidden By One Of the Accused

Pune Terror Suspects Case: ATS Recovers Chemicals, Lab Equipment Hidden By One Of the Accused

Pune: Shirole Vasti Residents Continue To Await Promised Homes; Threaten Protest

Pune: Shirole Vasti Residents Continue To Await Promised Homes; Threaten Protest

Pune: Elderly Woman Killed In Hit-and-Run By PMPML Bus In City, Driver On The Run

Pune: Elderly Woman Killed In Hit-and-Run By PMPML Bus In City, Driver On The Run