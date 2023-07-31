Pune News: Elderly Woman Killed By PMPML Bus Driver In Hit-And-Run Case

Pune: A 77-year-old woman, Umabai Ranba Dhende, lost her life after being struck by a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus while attempting to cross the road near Saint Joseph School in Ghorpadi. The incident has raised concerns about road safety and the accountability of public transport drivers.

The elderly woman was in the process of crossing the road when the PMPML bus, allegedly speeding and disregarding traffic rules, ran into her, causing severe injuries to the victim. Shockingly, the bus driver involved in the accident fled the scene without rendering any aid or notifying the police.

Mundhwa police initiates investigation

The Mundhwa Police initiated an investigation to identify and apprehend the responsible driver who has been booked under Sections 304(a) and 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), pertaining to death caused by negligence and punishment for theft, respectively. The driver is also charged under Sections 177 and 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act, dealing with the failure to obey traffic rules and providing information about the accident, respectively.