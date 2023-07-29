Pune News: ATS Apprehends Accomplice For Sheltering 2 Accused Terrorists

PTI

Pune: In a significant development, the State Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has apprehended an accomplice of the terrorists who were recently arrested in Kothrud, along with another suspect, from the Ratnagiri area.

Last week, the ATS had successfully apprehended Imran Yunus Khan and Yunus Yakub Saki, both hailing from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh but currently residing in Kondhwa, on charges of attempting to steal two-wheelers. However, during the preliminary investigation, startling revelations emerged, pointing to their involvement in terrorist activities, making them fugitive terrorists.

Following leads obtained during the probe, the ATS arrested Abdul Qadir Dastgir Pathan, originally from Gondia but currently residing in Kondhwa, on the grounds of sheltering the two aforementioned suspects.

Ratnagiri accused was providing financial aid

During the joint investigation involving the three arrested individuals, it was discovered that a person from Ratnagiri had provided the crucial financial support to aid their nefarious activities. This individual was subsequently summoned by the police for questioning and upon further investigation, was arrested for his involvement.

The ongoing investigation has also unearthed information regarding one of the suspects having contacts in a foreign state, raising concerns about potential international ties to the terror network.

Arrested accomplice to be produced before court

The arrested accomplice of the terrorists is set to be produced before the Shivajinagar court as the ATS continues its relentless efforts to dismantle the terrorist network operating in the region.

With four arrests made so far, authorities are determined to leave no stone unturned in ensuring the safety and security of the public and thwarting any further terrorist activities in Pune and its surrounding areas.