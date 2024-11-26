 Pune: Newly Elected BJP MLA Hemant Rasane Pledges To Make Kasba Peth Garbage-Free (PHOTOS)
In the recently concluded Assembly polls, Hemant Rasane defeated the Congress's sitting MLA Ravindra Dhangekar by a margin of 19,423 votes

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 02:32 PM IST
Hemant Rasane, the newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Pune's Kasba Peth Assembly seat, visited several areas in his constituency on Tuesday along with officials of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). These areas included several places under the Bhavani Peth Regional Office including Dudh Bhatti, Ganesh Peth, Tadigutta, Ganj Peth Road, Bhikardas Maruti Chowk, Ramanbagh Prashala, etc. Here, Rasane resolved to make the entire constituency garbage-free and to make it clean, beautiful and healthy.

Speaking to the media, Rasane said that the first thing in his election manifesto was to make Kasba Peth garbage-free. "The Kasba Peth constituency has a historical significance. Several legendary historical figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Bajirao Peshwa, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule and Lokmanya Tilak are associated with this area. Therefore, I pledge to make Kasba Peth clean. Like Indore is known for its cleanliness in the country, Kasba Peth will also be known for the same in the future," he said.

"If the administration and the elected representative work towards a common goal, it can be achieved easily. Yesterday, I came from Mumbai and told the PMC officials about my vision. Immediately, they responded and came with me today for the visit. We will sit together and make plans to make Kasba Peth garbage-free," he added.

In the recently concluded Assembly polls, Rasane defeated the Congress's sitting MLA Ravindra Dhangekar by a margin of 19,423 votes.

