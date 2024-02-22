Pune: NCP's Prashant Jagtap Receives Threats, Lodges Complaint For Swift Police Action |

Prashant Jagtap, the city president of the NCP Sharad Chandra Pawar group and former mayor, has reported receiving threatening messages over the past four days. After the recent split in the NCP party, Jagtap remained aligned with senior leader Sharad Pawar, criticising the verdict that favoured Ajit Pawar and his retention of the party and its symbol.

For the last four days, Jagtap claimed that he has been receiving threatening messages from an unknown mobile number, cautioning him of severe consequences if he continues to make political comments. Fearing for his safety, Jagtap promptly lodged a complaint with the Crime Branch, urging the police to thoroughly investigate the matter and apprehend the individual responsible for the threats.

"I have been receiving threatening messages from an unknown mobile number for the past four days. I criticised the political situation and was also threatened for protesting," said Jagtap, highlighting the intimidation he has faced.

The former mayor remains steadfast in his demand for a comprehensive inquiry into the threatening messages and the swift arrest of the person making the threats. The incident raises concerns about the safety and security of political figures amidst the factional tensions within the NCP party.