Pune: NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal Receives Notice For 'Derogatory Remarks' About Maratha Community |

Chhagan Bhujbal, a Minister and MLA affiliated with NCP's Ajit Pawar group has been issued a notice for making derogatory remarks about the Maratha community.

The notice states that the remarks, made during the Samata Parishad meeting in Mumbai, have caused offence to the Maratha community. It demands an immediate retraction of the statements and an apology, warning of legal action if not complied with.

Satish Kale from Pimpri-Chinchwad served the notice to Bhujbal through Adv Atul Patil. Kale, who recently began an indefinite fast to demand Maratha community reservation, emphasises that the demand for reservation is not against any specific caste or individual. He believes Bhujbal's statements are causing division between communities.

Bhujbal's derogatory remarks were directed at Manoj Jarange Patil's rally held on October 14 in Antarwali Sarati, Jalna district, which further offended the Maratha community. "As a minister in the Maharashtra government, Bhujbal's statements are seen as a violation of his oath of office. The notice insists on a retraction and an apology to the Maratha community, or else legal action will be pursued," the notice adds.