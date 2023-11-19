Pune: NCP Workers Booked After Ink-Throwing Incident On Writer Namdev Jadhav |

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers in Pune have been booked for alleged manhandling and obstruction of government work following an ink-throwing incident on author Namdev Jadhav. The case has been registered at Vishrambaug police station.

The incident occurred in front of the Patrakar Bhavan in Navi Peth on Saturday evening. This comes after Jadhav earlier alleged that during his tenure as chief minister of the state, Sharad Pawar did not give the Maratha community their due right of reservation (under other backward classes categories) in education and government jobs.

Jadhav's lecture at Bhandarkar Oriental Research College was denied permission by the police due to security reasons. Subsequently, at the Patrakar Bhavan and Navi Peth, NCP workers allegedly pushed and blackened Jadhav, leading to chaos.

Police on the scene intervened, making Jadhav sit in a car for security, and he later filed a complaint at Vishrambaug police station. During the incident, a policeman accompanying Jadhav was also pushed, and ink was thrown on his uniform.

Following the incident, Pune NCP chief Prashant Jagtap had taken responsibility for the incident and said that the party workers threw the paint on Jadhav's face after he made derogatory remarks against the NCP supremo.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)