Pune: NCP (SP) Protests Over Collapse Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Statue In Malvan

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) staged a protest in Pune on Tuesday over the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in the Malvan tehsil of Sindhudurg district.

Prashant Jagtap, Pune City President of NCP (SP), said, "The statue of Chhatrapati Maharaj, the revered deity of Maharashtra, collapsed because it was inaugurated solely with an eye on the Lok Sabha elections. Since Narendra Modi and Devendra Fadnavis came to power, they have done nothing but indulge in showmanship."

"If the statue was not constructed in time, they should have informed the Prime Minister to delay the inauguration. They undertook this endeavour to garner votes in the Lok Sabha elections. The construction of that statue was not done properly; it was not strong. This incident occurred because the Prime Minister and Chief Minister have not followed the right ethics. It is a great misfortune for our country that the administration is run by a corrupt government," he added.

"In the elections, they asked for votes in the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Now the ruling party should perform a milk consecration (Dugdha Abhishek) and apologise to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," Jagtap further said.

The 35-foot statue of the 17th-century Maratha warrior king, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot fort on Navy Day (December 4) last year, collapsed on Monday afternoon. As the incident caused embarrassment to the state government and invited scathing criticism from the opposition, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde vowed to rebuild the structure, which he said was designed and constructed by the Indian Navy. Meanwhile, the Indian Navy has ordered an investigation into the collapse.

The Akhand Maratha Samaj also staged a protest in Pune. Balasaheb Amdale, a member of the Akhand Maratha Samaj, Pune District, said, "The incident of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue collapsing is very embarrassing, shameful, and humiliating for all Maharashtrians. It is unbearable."

Aniket Deshmane, another member of the organisation, expressed, "The statue was inaugurated by the Prime Minister of our country. And after this incident, he has not commented a single word yet. This is not acceptable."