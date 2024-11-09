 Pune: NCP MLA Tingre Denies Sending Legal Notice to Sharad Pawar As Claimed by Supriya Sule
Sule, the working president of NCP (SP), on Friday claimed that Tingre, who represents the Vadgaon Sheri assembly constituency in Pune, has sent a legal notice to her father, stating that he would drag the former Union minister to court if he defames him in the Pune Porsche car crash case.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 02:25 PM IST
article-image
NCP MLA Sunil Tingre on Saturday denied sending any legal notice to NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar as claimed by the latter's daughter and MP Supriya Sule.

Speaking at an election rally for party candidate Bapu Pathare from Vadgaon Sheri, Sule said without mentioning Tingre's name, "The person whom the party gave the ticket last time has now sent a notice saying he will drag Sharad Pawar to court if he was defamed in the Porsche car crash case." "But Sharad Pawar is not even afraid of the Enforcement Directorate's notice. So do you think he will be afraid of your notice?" Sule asked.

Talking to reporters later, she said that Tingre sent the notice to Pawar through his lawyers. "We will look into the notice," she added.

Tingre, who is contesting the assembly from Vadgaon Sheri as the candidate of the ruling NCP led by Ajit Pawar, faces the allegation of using his clout to protect the accused in the Porsche crash case.

'No notice against Pawar Saheb'

In a video message released on Saturday, Tingre said, "I have not issued any notice to honourable Sharad Pawar saheb. Recently, some party leaders and spokespersons defamed me in a case and made multiple statements against me." "Now, during the elections one must not spread wrong information...Therefore, I have sent a notice to some party leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). I have not sent any particular notice to Sharad Pawar saheb," he added.

The high-end Porsche car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy under the influence of alcohol knocked down two motorbike-borne IT professionals, one of them a woman, in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area in the wee hours of May 19, killing them. 

