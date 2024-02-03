Pune: National Film Archive Of India Celebrates 60th Anniversary | File Photo

The National Film Archive of India (NFAI), headquartered in Pune, celebrated its 60th anniversary on Friday with a special screening of the restored 4K version of Debaki Bose's Bengali film 'Bidyapati' (1937).

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, took to X (formerly Twitter) to extend a warm invitation to filmmakers and producers to participate in the digitisation and restoration of film reels at the NFAI. He emphasised the importance of NFAI as the custodian of India's rich film heritage, tracing back to iconic creations from the silent era to the talkies.

— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) February 2, 2024

In his tweet, Thakur highlighted the evolution of NFAI from its modest beginnings at the FTII campus in 1964 to a comprehensive institution under the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC). He praised NFAI's diligent efforts in tracking, acquiring, storing, and preserving an extensive array of films, photographs, books, scripts, and more, spanning over a century.

Thakur further underscored the immersive experience of exploring NFAI's vaults, likening it to stepping into a time capsule of India's cinematic genius. He lauded NFAI as a treasure trove of Indian cinema, housing classics and hidden gems that contribute to the country's cultural identity.

Highlighting the significant thrust on cinematic preservation under the National Heritage Film Mission led by PM Narendra Modi, Thakur emphasised India's emergence as a global film industry and content hub. He commended NFAI's pivotal role in showcasing India's cinematic brilliance and preserving its cultural heritage for future generations.