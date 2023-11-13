Pune: Mukund Kirdat Named AAP Regional Spokesperson In Maharashtra

Mukund Kirdat, Pune's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unit's former convenor has now been appointed as the state spokesperson by AAP Maharashtra. Recognised for his civic activism, Kirdat's emphasis on educational issues stands out.

His work spans nine years, addressing various concerns such as amenity space in the city, the fire engine scam, toll issues, and contract recruitment. Additionally, Kirdat contested the Shivajinagar assembly election in 2019.

In previous roles, he efficiently managed responsibilities in Pune City, Pune Division, and the AAP State Media Team. This appointment follows organizational changes initiated by Gujarat leader Gopal Italia, now serving as co-incharge of AAP Maharashtra.

