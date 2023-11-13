 Pune: Mukund Kirdat Named AAP Regional Spokesperson In Maharashtra
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Mukund Kirdat Named AAP Regional Spokesperson In Maharashtra

Pune: Mukund Kirdat Named AAP Regional Spokesperson In Maharashtra

His work spans nine years, addressing various concerns such as amenity space in the city, the fire engine scam, toll issues, and contract recruitment.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
article-image

Mukund Kirdat, Pune's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unit's former convenor has now been appointed as the state spokesperson by AAP Maharashtra. Recognised for his civic activism, Kirdat's emphasis on educational issues stands out. 

His work spans nine years, addressing various concerns such as amenity space in the city, the fire engine scam, toll issues, and contract recruitment. Additionally, Kirdat contested the Shivajinagar assembly election in 2019. 

In previous roles, he efficiently managed responsibilities in Pune City, Pune Division, and the AAP State Media Team. This appointment follows organizational changes initiated by Gujarat leader Gopal Italia, now serving as co-incharge of AAP Maharashtra.

Read Also
Pune: 23 Fires On Laxmipujan Day In City, Fire Brigade Braces For Continued Celebrations Until Nov...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Mukund Kirdat Named AAP Regional Spokesperson In Maharashtra

Pune: Mukund Kirdat Named AAP Regional Spokesperson In Maharashtra

Pune Urban Cooperative Banks' Association To Celebrate Cooperative Week

Pune Urban Cooperative Banks' Association To Celebrate Cooperative Week

Pune Residents On Edge As Diwali Firecracker Burst Near Transformer Raises Safety Alarms In...

Pune Residents On Edge As Diwali Firecracker Burst Near Transformer Raises Safety Alarms In...

Pune: Lokayukta Directs Halt On Bills For Works Linked To NCP MLA Sunil Tingre

Pune: Lokayukta Directs Halt On Bills For Works Linked To NCP MLA Sunil Tingre

Pune: 23 Fires On Laxmipujan Day In City, Fire Brigade Braces For Continued Celebrations Until Nov...

Pune: 23 Fires On Laxmipujan Day In City, Fire Brigade Braces For Continued Celebrations Until Nov...