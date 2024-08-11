 Pune: Muktaa Charitable Foundation Conducts Session On 'First Aid For Mental & Physical Health'
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Muktaa Charitable Foundation Conducts Session On 'First Aid For Mental & Physical Health'

Pune: Muktaa Charitable Foundation Conducts Session On 'First Aid For Mental & Physical Health'

The MCF team played a crucial role in facilitating the event, which was met with great enthusiasm by the 108 students in attendance

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 02:57 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Muktaa Charitable Foundation Conducts Session On 'First Aid For Mental & Physical Health' | Sourced

Muktaa Charitable Foundation (MCF) recently organised a workshop titled 'First Aid for Mental & Physical Health' at Sir Parashurambhau (SP) College in Pune.

The event was divided into two interactive sessions. The first session focussed on Mental Health First Aid, where Dr Rupa Agarwal introduced MCF and its initiatives. Psychologists Shreya Subbannavar and Hitesh Oswal led a discussion on the importance and application of Mental Health First Aid, engaging the participants in meaningful dialogue.

FPJ Shorts
Bel-Air Season 3 OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform
Bel-Air Season 3 OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform
100 Food Dishes Served To Andhra Couple In Kakinada During Visit To Wife's Maternal Home; Visuals Viral
100 Food Dishes Served To Andhra Couple In Kakinada During Visit To Wife's Maternal Home; Visuals Viral
'Tom & Jerry Is Violence': Akshay Kumar Believes Popular Cartoon Is NOT Comedy, Says He Lifts Action Scenes From It
'Tom & Jerry Is Violence': Akshay Kumar Believes Popular Cartoon Is NOT Comedy, Says He Lifts Action Scenes From It
OYO Raises ₹1,457 Crore In Latest Funding Round Before Much Awaited IPO
OYO Raises ₹1,457 Crore In Latest Funding Round Before Much Awaited IPO
Read Also
Pune: Wrestler Vijay Doifode Hospitalised After Pothole Accident, Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol Visits
article-image

The second session addressed Physical Health First Aid. Dr Prakash Mahajan initiated the session with an insightful presentation on addiction, explaining its complexities and impacts. Dr Jyoti Shinde then provided practical advice on first aid precautions and the essentials of maintaining a first aid kit at home. Dr Jayashree Sonis discussed emergency responses to dog and snake bites, while Dr Prasad Sonis demonstrated CPR techniques and shared guidelines on assisting someone who has been rescued from drowning.

The MCF team played a crucial role in facilitating the event, which was met with great enthusiasm by the 108 students in attendance. Faculty members, including professors and assistant professors, also participated actively. The programme was skillfully compered by Akhila Pillai, Assistant Professor of the Zoology Department. Student volunteers, along with the organisers' relatives, contributed significantly to the success of the workshop.

Read Also
Puja Khedkar Alleges Harassment By Pune Collector Suhas Diwase In Letter To Maharashtra Govt, Says...
article-image

One attendee reflected on the event, saying, "The entire programme was incredibly informative. It was a day filled with learning, from morning till evening. Those who think about the present cook food, those who think about the future store food, and those who think about the years ahead plant trees. But those who think about future generations bring people together and enlighten them with knowledge."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH VIDEO: Maratha Protestors Block Sharad Pawar's Car In Solapur, Seek Clarity On Quota Stand

WATCH VIDEO: Maratha Protestors Block Sharad Pawar's Car In Solapur, Seek Clarity On Quota Stand

Pune Event Sees Launch Of Comprehensive Guide On Domestic Arbitration In India

Pune Event Sees Launch Of Comprehensive Guide On Domestic Arbitration In India

Basics First: Bavdhan Residents Protest, March From Chandni Chowk To Ramnagar In Pune

Basics First: Bavdhan Residents Protest, March From Chandni Chowk To Ramnagar In Pune

Pune: Muktaa Charitable Foundation Conducts Session On 'First Aid For Mental & Physical Health'

Pune: Muktaa Charitable Foundation Conducts Session On 'First Aid For Mental & Physical Health'

Baramati MP Supriya Sule’s Phone, WhatsApp Hacked; Police Complaint Filed

Baramati MP Supriya Sule’s Phone, WhatsApp Hacked; Police Complaint Filed