 Pune: MSEDCL Technician Murdered In Dhayri
A case has been registered against the unidentified culprits at Sinhagad Road Police Station as investigations into this crime continue.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 04, 2023, 10:37 PM IST
article-image
Pune: MSEDCL Technician Murdered In Dhayri | Unsplash

A senior technician working with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited was brutally killed in Raikar Mala, Sinhagad Road area, the official said on Monday.

The 32-year-old victim, Gopal Mandve, was a technician employed in the power distribution company. On a fateful Monday afternoon, he was passing through the Khandoba Mandir Road area in Dhayri when unidentified assailants attacked him, stabbing him in the neck, chest, and wrist with a weapon.

Upon receiving the news, the Sinhagad Road Police swiftly responded to the scene. Mandve's lifeless body was recovered, and he was transported to Sassoon Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Senior Police Inspector Abhay Mahajan has stated that the identity of Mandve's assailant remains unknown at this time. A case has been registered against the unidentified culprits at Sinhagad Road Police Station as investigations into this crime continue.

