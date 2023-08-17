Pune: MP Supriya Sule Raises Concerns Over Issues In Baramati Constituency; Appeals For Action |

Supriya Sule, the Member of Parliament from Baramati, has raised concerns over pressing issues in her constituency and appealed to relevant authorities for prompt action. She highlighted two significant matters affecting the citizens and requested appropriate measures to alleviate them.

In her plea, Sule pointed out the disruption caused by the cessation of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus services from Dhayri to Nigdi, Wagholi, and Pune stations. These services, which were available prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, have not been resumed since. This hiatus has led to inconvenience for the local population. Sule urged the Pune Municipal Commissioner to take note of this issue and reinstate the vital bus services to restore ease of commute for the citizens.

Deteriorating condition of the Nande-Mhalunge road

Additionally, Sule highlighted the deteriorating condition of the Nande-Mhalunge road in Mulshi, within the Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency. The road is plagued with potholes, making it hazardous for drivers to navigate. Frequent accidents have been occurring due to the road's poor state. Sule emphasized that despite funds being allocated for road repairs, the work has yet to commence. She called upon State Public Works Minister Ravindraji Chavan to intervene urgently, addressing the road's repair and ensuring the safety of the citizens.

