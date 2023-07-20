Pune: Mock Drill On Flood Situations And Disaster Management Conducted In Talegaon Dabhade

A demonstration camp (mock drill) focused on flood situations, emergency response, and disaster management was organized at Nagar Parishad Tale on Wednesday by Talegaon Dabhade Police Station in association with Wildlife Rescuers of Maval.

The event featured a live mock drill using boats and other equipment conducted by Vira Ambulance, Rani Ambulance, Apada Mitra Maval, Gram Suraksha Dal, Shivdurg Mitra Lonavala, and Wildlife Guard Maval.

Senior Police Inspector Satyawan Mane of Talegaon Dabhade Police Station, along with other police officers, actively participated in the mock drill. The event provided valuable insights into water safety and rescue techniques to be followed in case of emergencies.

The camp was organized, with founder president Nilesh Garade and members of Wildlife Rescuers of Maval and Puna Security Officer Sarges Patil being present.

