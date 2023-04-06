Pune: MLA Sunil Tingre starts hunger strike over issues in Vadgaon Sheri | Twitter/ Sunil Tingre

The Nationalist Congress Party MLA from Vadgaon Sheri Constituency in Pune Sunil Tingre started his hunger strike on April 6 demanding the resolution of issues in his constituency.

The hunger strike began at 10 am on Thursday at the Pune Municipal Corporation office.

He is seeking a resolution of the following issues in his constituency -Traffic congestion on Porwal road, river bank road, proposed flyovers at Vishrantwadi, Shastrinagar and Kharadi Bypass Chowk, water issues in Lohegaon, Siddharth Nagar Slum Rehabilitation, shifting of the Buddha Vihara at Vishrantwadi Chowk among others.

Tingre has been following up on these issues with the Pune Municipal Corporation and also raised a few issues in the recent assembly session which was held in Mumbai.