Pune: MLA Siddharth Shirole Highlights Indiscriminate Non-Veg Waste Disposal In City

In a crucial discussion at the Maharashtra State Assembly, Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole highlighted a pressing issue concerning the indiscriminate disposal of non-veg waste, including chicken, mutton, eggs, and fish, throughout Pune city on Tuesday.

Shirole stated, "Various vendors selling non-veg products in the Aundh and Bopodi areas of Pune have been thoughtlessly discarding their waste into the Mula river, leading to foul odors and pollution." He emphasized that despite the Pune Municipal Corporation's efforts to maintain cleanliness, "no concrete action has been taken to address the proper disposal of non-veg waste, resulting in an estimated daily accumulation of around 10 tons of waste in the city."

Regarding past attempts to establish a waste disposal plant managed by the PMC, Siddharth Shirole added, "Unfortunately, the plant has remained non-operational for the past two years." To tackle this problem, he urged the government to "identify suitable PMC-owned plots in areas without residential populations nearby and prioritize the establishment of a robust waste disposal plant specifically for chicken, mutton, eggs, and fish waste."

During the session, Shirole posed specific questions to Minister For Industries Uday Samant, inquiring about the measures to address the indiscriminate disposal of non-veg waste in Pune City. He asked whether the PMC would be directed to promptly implement a well-thought-out plan for the systematic disposal of unusable non-veg waste. Additionally, he sought clarity on whether the state government is committed to allocating the necessary funds for the establishment of waste management plants to handle such waste.

In response, Minister Samant assured that concrete steps would be taken to direct the PMC towards establishing a waste disposal plant. He also mentioned that the government will identify a suitable parcel of land for the construction of the waste management facility.

