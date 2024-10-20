Pune: MIT World Peace University Hosts 6th Convocation, Awards Degrees to 5,478 Students

The 6th Convocation of MIT World Peace University (MIT WPU) took place on Saturday, October 19, at Vishwa Sabhamandap, Vishwaraj Bagh, Loni-Kalbhor in Pune, where 5,478 students were awarded degrees across various disciplines. Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was the chief guest at the event and delivered an inspiring speech focused on continuous learning and perseverance.

“Continuous acquisition of knowledge, facing challenges, hard work, and determination will serve as milestones in a student's life. Prove yourself when stepping into the corporate world and enhance the reputation of your family and organization based on your merits,” Shekhawat told the graduating students. He also emphasized the importance of applying knowledge to solve societal problems and enrich human life.

Dr Krishnaswami Vijay Raghavan was honoured by MIT WPU

Renowned scientist and former Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, Dr Krishnaswami Vijay Raghavan, was honored with the prestigious "MIT WPU Vigyan Maharshi Samman" for his lifelong contributions to the field of science. The award included a certificate, an idol of Saraswati, and a cash prize of Rs. 5 lakh.

Speaking at the event, Dr Vijay Raghavan addressed the challenges facing the world today, including environmental and financial issues. He encouraged students to gain a broader understanding of these problems and take steps to address them. Prof. Ram Charan noted the golden opportunity that awaits students as they step into a growing economy, urging them to leverage their knowledge and networks to achieve success.

MIT WPU’s Founding President Prof Dr Vishwanath Karad highlighted the role of Indian culture, philosophy, and tradition in promoting peace and discipline in life. He advised students to recognize their responsibilities and contribute to a peaceful future for India.

Other distinguished guests at the convocation included international business consultant Prof. Ram Charan, MIT WPU’s Founding President Prof. Dr Vishwanath Karad, Executive President of MIT-WPU Rahul Vishwanath Karad, Vice-Chancellor Dr RM Chitnis, Chief Academic Officer Dr Sanjay Kamtekar, Registrar Ganesh Pokale, and COE Rahul Joshi.

Prof Ram Charan said, "The sky is the limit for students to succeed. We are graduating at a time when the country's economy is strong, making this a golden era for us. With the GDP on the rise, students’ ideas are crucial. Knowledge is accessible at all levels, so make the most of it. By building social networks and setting clear goals, students can achieve great success."

Executive President of MIT-WPU Rahul Karad said, "We have an important role in society. It’s essential to uphold our constitution, and both students and teachers must work together to solve social issues. This university focuses on giving students valuable knowledge and spiritual insights. Students will be vital for transforming India."

The event also featured a special video message from Padma Vibhushan awardee Dr Raghunath Mashelkar. Vice-Chancellor Dr RM Chitnis delivered the introductory and welcome address, and Prof. Dr Shalini Tompe served as the moderator for the event.

Abhijit Pawar and Anushree Kulkarni get award

Abhijit Pawar and Anushree Kulkarni were honored with the 'Founder President Medal' and 'Executive President Medal,' respectively. Additionally, 122 students received gold medals, 85 silver medals, and 85 bronze medals. Twenty-six students were awarded PhDs, while 435 made it to the merit list.

The degrees were conferred across various disciplines, including Engineering, Computer Science, Business, Economics, Health Sciences, Design, Law, and more. MIT WPU continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future leaders of India by providing world-class education grounded in spiritual knowledge.