Pune: MIT ADT University's 6th Convocation Set For Friday |

The 6th convocation ceremony of MIT University of Art, Design, and Technology in Vishwarajbaug, Pune, is set to take place on Friday, October 13 at 4:30 pm.

This significant event will be graced by the presence of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Prof Dr Vishwanath Karad. The ceremony will be conducted at the Philosopher Saint Dnyaneshwar World Peace Dome in Vishwarajbaug, Loni Kalbhor. This year, 2,805 students from the university will receive their degrees.

Notably, Padma Shri awardee and former Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Dr AS Kiran Kumar, will be honoured with the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Award in recognition of his significant contributions to science and technology.

The journey of MIT ADT University since its inception in 2015 has been extraordinary. The university's proud tradition, which began with 26 students receiving degrees in the 2016-17 academic year, has now grown to a record number of 2,805 graduating students this year. During this grand ceremony, 23 students will be awarded PhDs, 51 students will receive Gold Medals, and 188 students will be recognised with Rank Holder Certificates. More than 7,000 attendees, including parents and students from across the country, will grace this occasion.

One of the standout features of MIT ADT University is its comprehensive digital examination system, which ensures the smooth execution of examinations, timely results, and transparency throughout the entire process.

Previous convocations have seen the participation of esteemed individuals, including Vinod Tawde, former ISRO Chairman Dr G Madhavan Nair, former Governor of the state BS Koshyari, former Chairman of DRDO Dr G Satish Reddy, and the current Chairman of ISRO Dr S Somnath. This year, the university eagerly anticipates welcoming Nitinji Gadkari to the event.

Speaking about the event, Prof Dr Mangesh Karad, Executive President & Vice Chancellor MIT ADT University said, "In this year's convocation, 23 PhDs, and 51 gold medals will be awarded to a total of 2,805 students by MIT ADT. On the occasion of this program, Hon'ble Mr. Nitinji Gadkari and Dr AS Kiran Kumar will come to the university, and the curiosity of the students has reached its peak."

