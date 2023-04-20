Pune: Minister Uday Samant holds review meeting regarding Electronic Manufacturing Cluster in Ranjangaon |

Maharashtra Minister for Industries Uday Samant on Thursday held a review meeting regarding the electronic manufacturing cluster at Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Ranjangaon, in which former MP Shivajirao Adharao Patil and concerned officers were present.

The review included the infrastructure facilities in Chakan and Talegaon industrial areas.

Samant said that the Central Government has approved the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster Project in the Ranjangaon industrial region, which will help a large number of small-scale industries to start and provide employment opportunities for the youth.

The meeting was held to review the progress of the project and to ensure that all necessary infrastructure facilities are in place to support the industry.

EMC was approved in 2022

Central Government had approved greenfield Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) with a project cost of Rs 492.85 crores to be set up in Ranjangaon Phase III in 2022. Making this announcement, the Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said that the EMC at Ranjangaon will catalyse investments to the tune of over Rs. 2000 crore in the near future and generate employment for over 5,000 people.