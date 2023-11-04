Pune Metro's October Ridership Takes A Plunge: Here's All You Need To Know

Pune Metro | Anand Chaini

In October, the Pune Metro recorded 16.72 lakh commuters, with 6.85 lakh passengers on Line 1 (from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Civil Court) and 9.86 lakh on Line 2 (from Vanaz to Ruby Hall Clinic). This figure marked a notable decline compared to the months of August and September when 20.47 lakh and 20.23 lakh passengers, respectively, travelled by the metro.

The decrease in ridership has also led to reduced revenue collection, with ₹2.48 crore generated in October - ₹1.07 crore on Line 1 and ₹1.41 crore on Line 2. In contrast, Pune Metro earned ₹3.07 crore in August and ₹2.98 crore in September.

Additionally, there was a slight uptick in digital transactions, accounting for 57.69% of revenue in October, up from 51.75% in August and 55.47% in September.

Ridership

| Month | Line 1 | Line 2 | Total |

| October | 685,731 | 986,875 | 1,672,606 |

| September| 846,691 | 1,176,599| 2,203,290 |

| August | 887,760 | 1,159,241| 2,047,001 |

Revenue

| Month | Line 1 | Line 2 | Total (₹) |

| October | 10,702,912 | 14,150,686 | 24,853,598 |

| September| 13,092,861 | 16,784,395 | 29,877,256 |

| August | 14,304,817 | 16,434,893 | 30,739,710 |

