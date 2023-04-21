 Pune: Metro Samvad held at MCCIA
The meeting also aimed to explore collaborations with the industry from Pune and around.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 08:14 PM IST
The Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MCCIA) members held a discussion on Friday with senior officials from Pune Metro to discuss future plans and services for the metro system, as part of Metro Samvad event.

On Thursday, MCCIA members participated in Metro Samvad at Bhosari.

The MCCIA in a statement said, "We took this initiative because Pune Metro has plans to throw open the services on both lines (from Vanaz to Ruby Hall and from Civil Court Interchange to Pimpri) by this April end. In this connection, the Maha Metro wanted to share with the industry the idea of ‘Coming and Working Together' by joining hands to achieve the common goal of providing World Class Intracity Mass and Rapid Public Transport Services integrated with the Industries and its Workforce and visitors and more so over to Introduce, Induce, Invite, Engage and Enable the industry to Experience the Pune Metro Rail and get to know more about its Products and Services."

The following points were discussed to Promote and Encourage the use of Pune Metro Rail Services

  • To Provide Safe and Efficient Integrated Rapid Mass Public Intra-City Transportation.

  • The workforce of various industries located at MIDCs, SEZs, and Industrial Estates around the city of Pune especially Bhosari, Chakan to use ‘World Class’ and ‘Zero Polluted’ Intracity Mass & Rapid Metro Rail services for their daily commute.

  • To Travel by a Seamless, Comfortable, Convenient, Economic, Efficient, and Reliable mode of Intracity Public Transport.

  • Encourage ‘Park & Ride’ from the Metro Stations. 

  • Reduce the ‘Carbon Footprint’ in the twin cities.

  • Enhance a ‘Better quality of Life’ with a more efficient ‘Work Life Balance’ for the citizens of Pune.

